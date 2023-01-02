Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 270,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

KAVL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,736. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

