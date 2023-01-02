Kalos Management Inc. Buys 2,363 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.