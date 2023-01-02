Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,174,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 108,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

