Kalos Management Inc. Sells 555 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. 17,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

