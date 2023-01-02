Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 13,620,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

