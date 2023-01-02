Kaspa Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $79.37 million and $1.39 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,630,088,582 coins and its circulating supply is 15,630,088,583 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,606,813,594 with 15,606,813,594.484415 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00520013 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,314,837.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

