Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.8 days.
Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $1.33 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.
