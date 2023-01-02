Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
KTCC stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
