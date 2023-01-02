Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

