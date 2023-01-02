KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,963.24 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $692,173.53 and $105,963.24 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228719 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,455,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,454,909 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,455,151.04231596. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00569715 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $142,704.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

