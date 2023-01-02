Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KRBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 5,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

