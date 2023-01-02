Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of KRBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 5,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

See Also

