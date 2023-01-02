Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of KRBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. 5,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.06.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.