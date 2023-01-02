KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.03. 25,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

