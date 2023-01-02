KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.97 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,085.16 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03695889 USD and is up 22.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,137.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

