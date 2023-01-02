KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $812,013.51

KOK (KOK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $812,013.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09769783 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $738,804.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

