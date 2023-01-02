Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $24.93 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $468,455.68 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,565,098 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.