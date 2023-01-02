KonPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $810,117.67 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $810,117.67 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

