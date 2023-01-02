LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

