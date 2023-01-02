LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Monday. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,160. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

