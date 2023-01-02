Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Leaf Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86.

About Leaf Mobile

(Get Rating)

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.