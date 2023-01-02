Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,968,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,572,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance
About Legato Merger Corp. II
Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.
Featured Articles
