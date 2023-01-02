Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 179,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,670,700 shares in the company, valued at $57,655,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,245,176 shares of company stock worth $4,907,193. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lesaka Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 10,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,154. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.