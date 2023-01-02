Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of LVTTF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,056. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

