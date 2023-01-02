LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

