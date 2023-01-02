Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 61,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
