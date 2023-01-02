Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 920,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

