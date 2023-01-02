Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 920,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.