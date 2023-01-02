Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.55 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,192.12 or 0.07139350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $7.55 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,845,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,840,419.45297916 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,180.01823428 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,742,983.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

