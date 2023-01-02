Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

About Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

