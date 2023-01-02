Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.6 days.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

LIMAF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

