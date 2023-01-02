Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.7 %

Liquidia Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 17,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,146. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $410.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.