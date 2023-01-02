Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Lisk has a market cap of $101.07 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

