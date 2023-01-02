Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $772.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,675,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,646,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275346 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
