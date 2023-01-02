Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $758.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,687,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
