Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $758.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,687,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,646,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275346 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

