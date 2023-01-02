Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 11.4 %

LRENY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,383. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0264 per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

