Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $80,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

