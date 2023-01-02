Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $107.19 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $107,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

