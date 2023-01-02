Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,051,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

