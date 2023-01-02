Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $49.87 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.86 and a 200-day moving average of $375.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.