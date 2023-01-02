Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $134.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

