Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672,054 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.47% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.