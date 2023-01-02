Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 3,219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $156,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE opened at $336.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.