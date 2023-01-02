Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,119 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

