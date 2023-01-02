Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

