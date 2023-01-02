LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

