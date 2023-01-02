Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Head to Head Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 423.36 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -4.81 Fisker $110,000.00 20,614.42 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.20

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lucid Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 2 6 0 2.40 Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 22.29, indicating a potential upside of 226.29%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 105.27%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.