Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

