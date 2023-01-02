LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 322,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LumiraDx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LMDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,986. The stock has a market cap of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LumiraDx

LMDX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

