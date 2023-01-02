Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 88,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,835. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

