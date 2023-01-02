Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

