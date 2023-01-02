Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

