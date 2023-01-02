Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
