Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

MGIC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

