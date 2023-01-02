Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %
MGIC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.