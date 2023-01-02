Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,295 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Visteon worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.83. 5,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.73. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

